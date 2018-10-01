Daniel Duane Hatch, suspected of a killing in Fife, appears in Pierce County Superior Court.

Scenes from a chain-reaction crash that occurred after a semi collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-5 around 11:30 p.m Sunday. Six people were injured and the crashes blocked northbound traffic for over six hours. (No audio.)
A man driving a stolen truck in Lakewood led law enforcement on a wrong-way chase on Interstate 5 and state Route 16 on Sunday morning before a Washington State Patrol trooper stopped him with his patrol vehicle, police say.
Union High School WR/DB Darien Chase discusses the top-ranked Titans' fourth-quarter comeback over No. 3 Puyallup. Union won the 4A nonleague tilt, 38-31, on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at McKenzie Stadium in Vancouver.
Security footage shows three people who broke into a DSHS building in Tacoma Sunday morning and took several computers, two state cars and expensive construction equipment. Tacoma police are seeking help identifying the suspects.
Newly shot video shows the site of an Alaska Airlines passenger plane crash on Ketron Island is nearly cleaned up but charred trees surround a scarred landscape. The plane crashed Aug. 10 after a man stole it from Seattle-Tacoma Airport.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.