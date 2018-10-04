Expect traffic revisions in Sumner as Bridge Street bridge project continues

Traffic will begin to redirect along the new Bridge Street bridge starting October 8. Crews will begin taking down the old Bridge Street bridge as part of the next phase of construction.
