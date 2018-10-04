Expect traffic revisions in Sumner as Bridge Street bridge project continues

Members of Comprehensive Life Resources walk through tents at a homeless encampment in the hills behind Spooner Farms in Puyallup on Nov. 30, 2017. In the video, homelessness creates significant educational barriers for youth to succeed in school.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.
Pierce County Superior Court Commissioner Meagan Foley orders April 4 that Philip Rees' competency to go to trial be evaluated. Rees was charged with assault, harassment, trying to elude police, and malicious mischief.
Scenes from a chain-reaction crash that occurred after a semi collided with another vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-5 around 11:30 p.m Sunday. Six people were injured and the crashes blocked northbound traffic for over six hours. (No audio.)
A man driving a stolen truck in Lakewood led law enforcement on a wrong-way chase on Interstate 5 and state Route 16 on Sunday morning before a Washington State Patrol trooper stopped him with his patrol vehicle, police say.