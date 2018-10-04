She didn’t want chemotherapy, and now she’s suing

An 83-year-old woman has sued a Pierce County doctor, alleging she was repeatedly given chemotherapy against her wishes, and that it damaged her heart. The lawsuit says she nearly died, and improved after she stopped receiving the drug.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service