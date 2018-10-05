Highlights: Lakes defense causes six turnovers in rout of Bethel

Lakes High School's Daeshawn Wayne and Philip Riley break down the Lancers' win over Bethel. Lakes routed the Braves, 41-14, on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018 at Art Crate Field in Spanaway.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service