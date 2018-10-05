Upper Clear Creek Mitigation Site showing dividends

A Parkland-area McDonald’s that closed to deal with a rat infestation received a go ahead from Pierce County health officials to reopen Friday. Days earlier, Nathaly and Demarcus Williams took video of rats running inside the closed restaurant.
An 83-year-old woman has sued a Pierce County doctor, alleging she was repeatedly given chemotherapy against her wishes, and that it damaged her heart. The lawsuit says she nearly died, and improved after she stopped receiving the drug.
Two new planned Tacoma parks – Waterway Park and Melanie Dressel Park – could further enhance the Thea Foss Waterway. The park renderings in this video by Stephanie Bower of Site Workshop reflect the promise of the nearly $12 million project.
Members of Comprehensive Life Resources walk through tents at a homeless encampment in the hills behind Spooner Farms in Puyallup on Nov. 30, 2017. In the video, homelessness creates significant educational barriers for youth to succeed in school.
An armed suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy before barricading himself in a shed near Baker Middle School in Tacoma was arrested Tuesday after an hour-long standoff.