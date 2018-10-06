Eatonville QB Tristan Schoepf recaps win over River Ridge

Eatonville High School QB Tristan Schoepf recaps the Cruisers' 23-20 win over River Ridge on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Eatonville.
