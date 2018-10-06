Capital WR/DB Chris Penner recaps win over Gig Harbor

Capital High School WR/DB Chris Penner recaps the Cougars' 34-7 win over Gig Harbor on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia.
