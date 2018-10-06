Tacoma woman killed when car drifts off state Route 18

A Tacoma woman was killed Saturday when the vehicle she was driving drifted off state Route 18, struck a barrier and rolled.
Ashley J. Hagen, 26, died at the scene, the State Patrol said.
No other vehicles or people were involved in the accident, the Washington State Patrol said.
Hagen was traveling westbound in a 1989 Toyota Corolla on Route 18, approaching Issaquah Hobart Road at about 1:30 a.m., the State Patrol said. Her car began to drift in the left lane and then onto the shoulder, witnesses said.
Hagen’s car struck a barrier and rolled onto the eastbound lanes of Route 18, the State Patrol said. She was wearing a seat belt.
