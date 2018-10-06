UW holds on for 31-24 victory over UCLA

Washington’s normally dominant defense often looked tired and confused against UCLA on Saturday, but the Huskies still held on for a 31-24 victory at the Rose Bowl.
The Huskies went into halftime with a 24-7 lead. But they gave up 360 total yards by the end of the third quarter, which was more than they allowed in any complete game this season since giving up 420 in the opening loss to Auburn.
UCLA grabbed the momentum at the start of the second half with a field goal and a touchdown on its first two series, respectively. That left UW clinging to a single-touchdown lead.
After scoring on every drive of the second quarter to build the 17-point advantage, the Huskies managed just 25 yards of offense in the third quarter.
With UW leading by a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Jake Browning hit Ty Jones with a 30-yard pass to move the Huskies into UCLA territory. Myles Gaskin then scored from 2 yards out on a direct snap to put UW ahead 31-17 with 3:42 left in the game.
But the Bruins weren’t done. They drove straight down the field on their next series, scoring on a 2-yard Joshua Kelley run on fourth down. The touchdown pulled UCLA back within seven points, 31-24.
After recovering the onside kick, UW was able to run out the clock and hold on for the win.
The Huskies looked lackluster in the first quarter and their first two series ended with a punt and an interception. They scored their only first-quarter touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Browning to Aaron Fuller.
Peyton Henry added a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter to extend UW’s lead to 10-0, but even then the Huskies weren’t dominating play against the winless Bruins.
UCLA then scored its first touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Theo Howard. It was the first passing touchdown scored against UW since Auburn’s first series in the season opener.
The Huskies didn’t seem to like that feeling much and they scored touchdowns on their next two possessions, starting with a 1-yard rush from Gaskin.
After the Huskies’ defense held UCLA to a three-and-out, the Huskies put together a 10-play, 77-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Browning.
