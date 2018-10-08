Michael Anthony Lee in Court

A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Girls from across the state gathered at Camp Thunderbird in Olympia Oct. 5-7 to participate in the first BSA Boot Camp for Girls, which prepares them for joining Scouts BSA, or Boy Scouts, in February 2019.
Seahawks DE Frank Clark talks about his first career interception, having "noodle legs" after food poisoning sidelined him during practice this week, and Seattle's 33-21 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Kennedy Catholic High School scored in the final minute, and hauled in a game-sealing interception on the following drive to outlast 4A NPSL Mountain rival Todd Beamer, 49-45, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.