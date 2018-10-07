Tedric Thompson discusses final series of Seahawks’ loss to Rams

Kennedy Catholic High School scored in the final minute, and hauled in a game-sealing interception on the following drive to outlast 4A NPSL Mountain rival Todd Beamer, 49-45, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
A Parkland-area McDonald’s that closed to deal with a rat infestation received a go ahead from Pierce County health officials to reopen Friday. Days earlier, Nathaly and Demarcus Williams took video of rats running inside the closed restaurant.
Two new planned Tacoma parks – Waterway Park and Melanie Dressel Park – could further enhance the Thea Foss Waterway. The park renderings in this video by Stephanie Bower of Site Workshop reflect the promise of the nearly $12 million project.
An 83-year-old woman has sued a Pierce County doctor, alleging she was repeatedly given chemotherapy against her wishes, and that it damaged her heart. The lawsuit says she nearly died, and improved after she stopped receiving the drug.
Members of Comprehensive Life Resources walk through tents at a homeless encampment in the hills behind Spooner Farms in Puyallup on Nov. 30, 2017. In the video, homelessness creates significant educational barriers for youth to succeed in school.
