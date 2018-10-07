Chris Carson talks about development of Seahawks running game after loss to Rams

Seahawks DE Frank Clark talks about his first career interception, having "noodle legs" after food poisoning sidelined him during practice this week, and Seattle's 33-21 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2018 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
Kennedy Catholic High School scored in the final minute, and hauled in a game-sealing interception on the following drive to outlast 4A NPSL Mountain rival Todd Beamer, 49-45, on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Highline Memorial Stadium in Burien.
A Parkland-area McDonald’s that closed to deal with a rat infestation received a go ahead from Pierce County health officials to reopen Friday. Days earlier, Nathaly and Demarcus Williams took video of rats running inside the closed restaurant.