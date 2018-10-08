Environmental impact statement ordered to study greenhouse gas emissions for proposed Tacoma LNG plant

A draft supplemental environmental review of Tacoma’s liquefied natural gas project on the Tideflats was released on October 8. The comment period for the review will run until Nov. 21.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service