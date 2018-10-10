Looking for Korean tacos? Check South Tacoma.

Takos Koreanos was founded in 2014 in Chicago and moved to Tacoma this year. The menu is a mashup of Korean and Mexican food. The flavors are plucked from taqueria fare and blended with Korean barbecue and other Korean specialties.
Jin Sushi opened more than a month ago in a strip mall in Lakewood in the middle of the Korean dining district. It has a diverse menu with 70 maki roll choices, nigiri, sashimi and classic Japanese dishes such as ramen, katsu and teriyaki.
On Sept. 11 Tremont “Mack” Blakemore, 39, was arrested at a Fort Worth house in connection to a sex-trafficking ring police say he operated.At least 15 woman were found, but police believe Blakemore controlled upward of 100 women.
Girls from across the state gathered at Camp Thunderbird in Olympia Oct. 5-7 to participate in the first BSA Boot Camp for Girls, which prepares them for joining Scouts BSA, or Boy Scouts, in February 2019.
A shaken Thurston County couple said they found a dead dog Friday evening that had been skinned, with its paws and tail cut off, at the wheelchair fishing access area along the Nisqually River. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.