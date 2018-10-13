Yelm QB Kyle Robinson discusses upset win over No. 7 Peninsula

Yelm High School QB Kyle Robinson discusses the Tornados' upset win over No. 7 Peninsula on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018.
By
Hazen’s Jaxon Ingram recaps win over Federal Way

Latest News

Hazen’s Jaxon Ingram recaps win over Federal Way

Hazen High School QB Jaxon Ingram recaps the Highlanders' 30-19 win over Federal Way to clinch the 4A NPSL Valley title. Ingram scored four touchdowns, twice connecting with Corbin Walker, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

Looking for Korean tacos? Check South Tacoma.

Latest News

Looking for Korean tacos? Check South Tacoma.

Takos Koreanos was founded in 2014 in Chicago and moved to Tacoma this year. The menu is a mashup of Korean and Mexican food. The flavors are plucked from taqueria fare and blended with Korean barbecue and other Korean specialties.

Jin Sushi, new, in Lakewood

Latest News

Jin Sushi, new, in Lakewood

Jin Sushi opened more than a month ago in a strip mall in Lakewood in the middle of the Korean dining district. It has a diverse menu with 70 maki roll choices, nigiri, sashimi and classic Japanese dishes such as ramen, katsu and teriyaki.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service