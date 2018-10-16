Coming soon here? Kroger testing wine deliveries to homes and offices

If you want wine delivery to your home or office, stay tuned.
Kroger is testing a pilot wine-delivery program to homes and offices in the District of Columbia and 13 states, Bloomberg reported this week. Washington is not among them.
Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer and QFC in the Northwest, expects to expand the program in the coming months. Its initial test includes Idaho and Oregon, which are on its list of available states at wine.kroger.com.
The service, in partnership with Drinks Holdings, offers wines in six- and 12-bottle assortments, ranging in price from $10.83 to $16.67 per bottle, according to Bloomberg.
The company’s website lists its work with other direct-to-consumer partners, such as Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co.
“Our new partnership with Drinks to deliver wine ... demonstrates how we continue to test and learn with new partners who share our commitment to redefining the grocery customer experience,” Zach Stratton, corporate affairs manager for QFC, told The News Tribune on Tuesday via email.
“In the coming weeks and months, we’ll share more about our plans to roll this out to more of our customers in more locations throughout the country.”
Comments