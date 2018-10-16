FBI investigates a shooting in EQC parking lot

The FBI is investigating an incident in the parking lot of Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. Officials have declined to offer details of the reported officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.
Stores that have been staples of American shopping for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why. Sears’ filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday included notice it was closing the South Hill Mall location.
Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
Hazen High School QB Jaxon Ingram recaps the Highlanders' 30-19 win over Federal Way to clinch the 4A NPSL Valley title. Ingram scored four touchdowns, twice connecting with Corbin Walker, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
Takos Koreanos was founded in 2014 in Chicago and moved to Tacoma this year. The menu is a mashup of Korean and Mexican food. The flavors are plucked from taqueria fare and blended with Korean barbecue and other Korean specialties.
