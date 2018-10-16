FBI investigates a shooting in EQC parking lot

The FBI is investigating an incident in the parking lot of Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. Officials have declined to offer details of the reported officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday.
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

Hazen’s Jaxon Ingram recaps win over Federal Way

Hazen High School QB Jaxon Ingram recaps the Highlanders' 30-19 win over Federal Way to clinch the 4A NPSL Valley title. Ingram scored four touchdowns, twice connecting with Corbin Walker, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

Looking for Korean tacos? Check South Tacoma.

Takos Koreanos was founded in 2014 in Chicago and moved to Tacoma this year. The menu is a mashup of Korean and Mexican food. The flavors are plucked from taqueria fare and blended with Korean barbecue and other Korean specialties.

