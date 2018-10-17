McKinley Park is a living legacy to Tacoma’s Larry Scheidt

Tacoma resident Larry Scheidt took on overgrown McKinley Park as his personal project. Today, it's an eastside Tacoma emerald.
By
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Latest News

Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

Hazen’s Jaxon Ingram recaps win over Federal Way

Latest News

Hazen’s Jaxon Ingram recaps win over Federal Way

Hazen High School QB Jaxon Ingram recaps the Highlanders' 30-19 win over Federal Way to clinch the 4A NPSL Valley title. Ingram scored four touchdowns, twice connecting with Corbin Walker, on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at Federal Way Memorial Stadium.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service