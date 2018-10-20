Timberline QB Hunter Campau recaps win over rival North Thurston

Metro Parks and the University of Washington Tacoma recently launched the Urban Wildlife Project, which this month placed 25 remote cameras to capture the movement of mammals. The project should allow scientists to better understand them.
Cho Shimizu and Elsie Yotsuuye Taniguchi were just small children when their families were forced from their farms in the Puyallup Valley into the Camp Harmony Japanese internment camp at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.
Pierce County is embarking on a $160 million project that aims to reduce congestion along Canyon Road in East Pierce County. It includes replacing Milroy Bridge in Fife. It’s Pierce County’s costliest transportation construction project ever.
Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that tore through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape.
The FBI is investigating an incident in the parking lot of Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. Officials have declined to offer details of the reported officer-involved shooting that occurred early Tuesday.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.
Stores that have been staples of American shopping for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why. Sears’ filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday included notice it was closing the South Hill Mall location.
Matthew Gantt, 42, of Lakewood, was arraigned Monday in Pierce County Court on charges of second-degree murder in the death of his 15-month old daughter. She was found unresponsive in his home Oct. 6 and died three days later from a skull fracture.
