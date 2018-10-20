Fife QB Gannon Ginnis recaps win over White River

Lakes High School RB/DB Khalil Lewis recaps the ninth-ranked Lancers' 42-24 win over third-ranked Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma. The Lancers clinched their first 3A PCL title with the win.
No. 7 Black Hills High School beat crosstown rival No. 2 Tumwater in the annual Pioneer Bowl on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Tumwater District Stadium. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Metro Parks and the University of Washington Tacoma recently launched the Urban Wildlife Project, which this month placed 25 remote cameras to capture the movement of mammals. The project should allow scientists to better understand them.
Cho Shimizu and Elsie Yotsuuye Taniguchi were just small children when their families were forced from their farms in the Puyallup Valley into the Camp Harmony Japanese internment camp at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.
Pierce County is embarking on a $160 million project that aims to reduce congestion along Canyon Road in East Pierce County. It includes replacing Milroy Bridge in Fife. It’s Pierce County’s costliest transportation construction project ever.
Washington voters will decide Nov. 6 on Initiative 940, which would change the state's law on police use of deadly forc4e and require more training for officers. The initiative comes after several high-profile police shooting in the state.
A video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear, Texas police department appears to show a giant spider sneaking up to attack an officer during a traffic stop on October 10, 2018. It was actually a smaller spider creating a dash camera illusion. NO AUDIO
A man in a wheelchair died early Wednesday after he was unable to escape a fire that tore through his mobile home in Bonney Lake, according to East Pierce Fire & Rescue. Four other people who were inside at the time of the blaze were able to escape.
