Man killed in Lakewood nightclub shooting that injured 3 others has been identified

A man killed in a shooting at a Lakewood nightclub has been identified as a 28-year-old Seattle man.
Terrence King was one of four people shot early Sunday at the New World VIP Lounge on South Tacoma Way.
The other three are expected to survive.
Police estimate 20 shots were fired by three possible gunmen inside and outside the club.
Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows three men running from the scene.
They were described as black men in their 20s or 30s. One was wearing a type of track outfit, possibly Adidas, with a blue knit cap.
They fled in a vehicle after shots rang out.
If anyone was in New World at the time of the shooting or has information about the suspects, they are asked to call Det. Sean Coplon at 253-830-5048 or the Lakewood Police Department Tipline at 253-830-5064.
Anonymous tips can also be left with Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Comments