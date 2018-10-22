Chris Petersen reviews UW’s win over Colorado

Four people were shot at Lakewood nightclub New World VIP Lounge early Sunday, and officials have identified a Seattle man who was killed. Police are still searching for three suspects in the homicide.
No. 7 Black Hills High School beat crosstown rival No. 2 Tumwater in the annual Pioneer Bowl on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Tumwater District Stadium. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Lakes High School RB/DB Khalil Lewis recaps the ninth-ranked Lancers' 42-24 win over third-ranked Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma. The Lancers clinched their first 3A PCL title with the win.
Cho Shimizu and Elsie Yotsuuye Taniguchi were just small children when their families were forced from their farms in the Puyallup Valley into the Camp Harmony Japanese internment camp at the Puyallup Fairgrounds.
Metro Parks and the University of Washington Tacoma recently launched the Urban Wildlife Project, which this month placed 25 remote cameras to capture the movement of mammals. The project should allow scientists to better understand them.
Pierce County is embarking on a $160 million project that aims to reduce congestion along Canyon Road in East Pierce County. It includes replacing Milroy Bridge in Fife. It’s Pierce County’s costliest transportation construction project ever.