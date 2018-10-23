Boy with one hand moved to tears after getting Shaquem Griffin jersey for birthday

Daniel Carrillo, who was born with one hand from Amniotic Band Syndrome, was overcome with joy as he opened a Shaquem Griffin jersey for his birthday. Griffin, his favorite player, was born with the same condition.
