Bomb threat shuts down Tacoma Avenue

Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
Daniel Carrillo, who was born with one hand from Amniotic Band Syndrome, was overcome with joy as he opened a Shaquem Griffin jersey for his birthday. Griffin, his favorite player, was born with the same condition.
Four people were shot at Lakewood nightclub New World VIP Lounge early Sunday, and officials have identified a Seattle man who was killed. Police are still searching for three suspects in the homicide.
No. 7 Black Hills High School beat crosstown rival No. 2 Tumwater in the annual Pioneer Bowl on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Tumwater District Stadium. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Lakes High School RB/DB Khalil Lewis recaps the ninth-ranked Lancers' 42-24 win over third-ranked Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 at Lincoln Bowl in Tacoma. The Lancers clinched their first 3A PCL title with the win.
Metro Parks and the University of Washington Tacoma recently launched the Urban Wildlife Project, which this month placed 25 remote cameras to capture the movement of mammals. The project should allow scientists to better understand them.
