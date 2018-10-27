Graham-Kapowsin QB Dylan Morris recaps win over Sumner

No. 5 Graham-Kapowsin topped 4A SPSL rival Sumner, 35-6, on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service