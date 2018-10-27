Lincoln QB Caden Filer recaps win over Bethel

Lincoln topped 3A PCL rival Bethel, 36-16, on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 at Art Crate Field in Spanaway.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service