Northwest Christian’s cross country team continues to hunt titles and state records

So far, nothing has slowed down the Northwest Christian High School boys cross country team.
Not the graduation of one of the best runners in the state, Luke Schilter, two years ago.
Not the departure of coach Larry Weber, now at work 2 miles away building a promising program at Pope John Paul II.
Saturday the Navigators will be where they usually are the first weekend in November — at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco, defending their Class 2B/1B state championship.
A win this weekend would give Northwest Christian five straight team titles.
A computer simulation on the website Athletic.net shows the Navigators winning by nearly 60 points over Asotin, with Weber’s rising Pope John Paul II team in third, but well back.
The Navigators, though, are after something bigger.
In 2015, Northwest Christian’s top five, led by Schilter, Corban Phillps and Luke Bredeson, averaged 16 minutes, 53.2 seconds over the 5,000-meter course to establish a team record for the 2B/1B meet.
With four runners finishing faster than that mark by at least 13 seconds at last weekend’s Southwest District 2B/1B meet in Onalaska, Northwest Christian is intent on beating its own state meet record.
Team goals come naturally to the Navigators, though junior Noah Phillips ranks third in 2B/1B heading into the state meet.
“When you go out and you run and you’re hurting, you think, ‘It’s not only for me, it’s for my teammates, my school, my coach, my faith,’ ” coach Mike Michaels said. “They have that. It’s a neat group.”
Phillips agreed.
“We’re blessed with a really good running environment at Northwest. We’ve got a lot of the components,” he said.
“Coach Mike was such a strong runner when he competed. We know we’re talking to someone who really knows his stuff. The guys on the team are super cool, friends for life, so it makes the long runs fun.”
Cameron Nielsen, who has chopped nearly a minute-and-a-half from the 17:40 he ran last year in Pasco, is perhaps Northwest Christian’s most improved runner. He points to the team’s depth.
“We have a nice solid group of guys, we know we can push each other. Some teams have one guy who’s a whole minute faster, but we know we can keep up,” he said.
Adna’s Austen Apperson — the defending 2B/1B boys individual state champion — cruised to a district title in 15:11.34 last week, a full 29 seconds ahead of runner-up Phillips.
But, the Pirates’ next runner finished 23rd. All seven of Northwest Christian’s runners were in the top 20.
“Our depth comes from training together,” Michaels said. “Cameron started out way behind Noah and Garrett. They become his target. He trained harder and harder and harder. He believed he could run with them and then he did.”
Phillps (15:40.5), Nielsen (16:18.1) and Hamilton Summers (16:40.1) all set personal bests in the district meet, suggesting the Navigators are peaking at the right time.
“That’s what we wanted,” Michaels said. “This week we backed it down — no core, no weights, a lot of speed work on the track.”
Phillips, who finished 11th at the state meet a year ago and believes he peaked too soon, ran his best two marks in the 5K at Northwest’s Bill Kehoe Invitational in early October and at districts.
“This season, I ran a bit slower earlier,” he said. “It took me until the fourth or fifth week of racing before I started running faster. I had a nice drop at the Bill Kehoe meet. I could see I was on the right swing compared to last year.”
Junior Garrett McSheffrey was seventh at districts (16:33.1), sophomore Jude Phillips 17th (17:17.38), senior Carson Buster 18th (17:20.4) and freshman Kyle Hoffert, a late addition to the postseason squad, was 20th (17:24.8), giving the Navigators the depth to set the record they seek on Saturday.
The pressure to keep the streak of championships alive isn’t as intense as it might be.
“It’s always hanging in the back of our minds every year that we want to keep the streak alive,” Nielsen said. “It’s not a huge shock to us when we see the standings. Normally we’re mentally prepared to go out and perform.”
In 2017, the Navigators were trying to break a tie with Tri-Cities Prep for the most 2B/1B championships of all time. Once they did that, the pressure eased. Individuals can focus more on their contributions to the whole.
“Last year I came in thinking, ‘I’m going to push myself harder than I ever have.’ I tried to amp it up too much,” Phillips said. “That exhausted a lot of mental energy.
“This year my approach is, ‘Yeah, it’s state so it means more, but it’s another 5K.’ It’s the same effort. We’re just more fit now.”
