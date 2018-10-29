Chris Petersen on the loss to Cal, removing Jake Browning

Lakewood resident Curtis Davis IV, 21, accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Rodney Chandler, pleaded not guilty in Pierce County Superior Court Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, to second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
