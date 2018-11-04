2 hurt after doing ‘donuts’ on Washington state beach

Two people were injured Friday after doing “donuts” on a beach near Ocean Shores, according to the Washington State Patrol.
After the crash, a 23-year-old Seattle woman and a four-year-old boy were taken to Grays Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen. The 37-year-old Seattle man behind the wheel of the 1992 Chevy Blazer SUV was not injured.
About 9 a.m. Friday, the three were doing donuts — a controlled skid in the shape of a doughnut — on a beach about a mile north of Ocean Shores. It was during that driving maneuver that the SUV struck a large tide pool and rolled, landing on its wheels facing northbound.
The driver faces a charge of second-degree negligent driving, according to the state patrol.
