‘Inactive voter status’ in Washington state? How you know and what to do

What are people curious about today on the big midterm election day in Washington state?
Not so much where there ballot drop box is, or even when the polls close in other states.
According to Google, it’s “inactive voter status.”
If you never received a mail-in ballot so you could vote in today’s election, you’re probably in this club.
But don’t panic. You can still fix this yourself today, but it’s time to get busy.
“If a voter is ‘inactive,’ it simply means that they are registered, but their ballot was undeliverable,” Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson told The News Tribune via email Tuesday.
To fix that, you need to go online and either correct or update your address so you’re accurately listed. Then you can print out a ballot that you can cast today.
“At this late date, we suggest that inactive voters ‘self serve’ by printing out their ballot and envelope at home, and depositing in one of our 44 drop boxes,” Anderson said.
You can take your chances and put your ballot in a mailbox, but it won’t be counted if not postmarked by 8 p.m.
Here is where you can find self-serve replacement ballots and update your status.
For more local ballot assistance, go to https://piercecountywa.gov/328/Elections.
You also can get a ballot by going to:
▪ The Pierce County Elections Center at 2501 S. 35th St., suite C, in Tacoma. Be warned: You might face some long lines.
▪ Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St, Gig Harbor.
▪ Puyallup Library, 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup.
▪ TACID (Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities), 6315 S. 19th St., Tacoma.
Ballots printed today still face the 8 p.m. cutoff time at the ballot drop box. Here is a list of Pierce County drop boxes.
And if you’re listed as inactive through two consecutive federal general elections, your registration will be canceled.
