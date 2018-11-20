Paxton reaction. The baseball world reacts to the Mariners trading James Paxton to the New York Yankees

Monday afternoon, the Seattle Mariners threw some coal into the hot stove fire and made a trade with the New York Yankees that sent James Paxton to Yankees in exchange for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams.
The Yankees were very welcoming when announcing the trade on social media.
Big Maple in the Big Apple. Welcome, @James_Paxton! pic.twitter.com/IlOtWehD03— New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 19, 2018
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
SB Nation had a fantastic way to really cap off the year for Paxton.
James Paxton's 2018:— SB Nation (@SBNation) November 19, 2018
• had an eagle land on him
• pitched a no-hitter
• traded to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/h51xoXHUSp
In NYC, there's a "pigeon man" who hangs out at Washington Square Park.— Cut4 (@Cut4) November 20, 2018
He's now got competition with James Paxton coming to town... pic.twitter.com/k9tCjmy3gQ
Paxton expressed his excitement in an Instagram message on Tuesday afternoon.
View this post on Instagram
I am honored to have been chosen by the Yankees to help aid them in their quest for World Series ring #28. The Yankees organization has such a great history, tradition, and commitment to winning. I am extremely excited to put on the pinstripes and become a part of that. Let’s go win a championship @Yankees
JJ Cooper thinks the Mariners could’ve got a bit more in the deal but thinks that it’s still a good deal for both sides.
Love that trade for the Yankees...From the Mariners standpoint, I would have liked to have seen a second Top 10 Yankees prospect in the deal (although Swanson didn't miss their 10 by much).— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) November 19, 2018
Let us know some of your thoughts on the trade!
Comments