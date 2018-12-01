More visibility and less unsavory behavior coming soon to Tacoma’s Fireman’s Park

Fireman’s Park in downtown Tacoma soon will look less like a forest and more like an urban landscape.
The goal, city officials say, is to make the park safer.
Work is set to begin in mid-December at the site built over state Route 705 and bordered by A Street between South Seventh and Ninth streets.
The city decided the park needs “site hardening,” spokeswoman Megan Snow said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Trees, bushes and rocks will be removed. A berm will be flattened and wooden planters removed.
The resulting landscape will be flatter, at street level, open to views and have fewer obstacles.
The work is intended to reduce graffiti, litter and unsavory behavior, Snow said.
“How do we make it less appealing for unwanted or illicit activity?” she said. The answer: Let some sun shine in.
City staff will answer questions about the project at a public meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 5) at the Tacoma Municipal Building in room 243.
Snow said the park’s do-over is similar to other actions the city has taken to reduce unwanted behavior at city properties. Those include fencing off areas below bridges and putting boulders next to the main branch of the Tacoma Public Library to discourage overnight camping.
“There is no formal process,” Snow said of the decisions to take such action. “A lot of is complaint-driven.”
Crime hasn’t increased at the park, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said. But officers often visit the park in response to calls of lewd conduct, public drinking and welfare checks on people.
Some who use the park for nefarious activities forget office workers in nearby buildings have a clear view of the park from behind their mirrored windows.
“It’s secluded but it’s in view,” Cool said.
Work will begin mid-December and last through February, project manager Darius Thompson said.
He was unable to estimate how many trees will be removed.
“We’re going to try to keep as many trees as we can,” Thompson said.
They will not be replanted, he added.
“Trees are part of the problem.”
Some of the pathways and a circular gravel plaza near the historical totem pole will be replaced with either gravel or grass, Thompson said.
A black, powder-coated metal fence will be installed along the Schuster Parkway side, Snow said.
Artwork and monuments will be removed during construction and reinstalled once work is completed, Thompson said.
That does not include the 1903 totem pole, Thompson said. It will remain in place during construction. The pole played a prominent role in “Eyes of the Totem,” a silent film shot in Tacoma in 1926.
The work will cover most of the park. The square that borders Pacific Avenue will not be affected.
The park takes its name from Engine House No. 6, built in 1891, which used to stand at the southern edge of the park.
Comments