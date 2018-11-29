Coming soon to Seattle? Meet the prospects who are at the center of the proposed Mariners-Mets trade

Over the last week, talks about a Robinson Cano trade have been cranking up, and early Thursday, those talks turned even more serious.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Mets could include prospects Jarred Kelenic (outfielder) and Justin Dunn (pitcher) to the Mariners. Another report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports network said pitcher David Peterson could be involved as well.
So who are these guys exactly?
Jarred Kelenic was drafted sixth by the Mets in the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft out of Waukesha, Wisconsin. He was the first outfielder and high schooler taken off the board. In 56 games for the Gulf Coast League Mets and Kingsport Mets, he hit .286 with six home runs and 42 RBIs. He was rated the fourth-best prospect in the New York Mets organization, according to Baseball America. Here’s video of Kelenic hitting his first home run in minor league ball.
Former Mets first-round pick Justin Dunn has been with the Mets organization since 2016. He’s currently the fifth-best prospect in the organization. Dunn started 15 games on the mound for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Double-A in 2018. Dunn had an ERA of 4.22 and a record of 6-5. The highlight of his year was his first start after being called up from St. Lucie: He pitched seven innings, allowing just two hits and no runs in the victory. Here’s video of the Mets announcing the Dunn pick during a 2016 Brewers-Mets game.
David Peterson is a big (6-foot-6, 240 pouns) left-hander drafted in the first round out of Oregon in 2017. In his two stops this season (St. Lucie and Columbia) Peterson was 7-10 with an ERA of 3.16 and collected over 100 strikeouts. Here’s video of when he was at Oregon, when he once struck out 20 batters in a game against Arizona State.
