Caller reports flames and smoke in trees as fire levels Key Peninsula home

A mobile home and its attached dwelling were burned to the ground in a Saturday afternoon fire near Key Center.
A caller reported seeing flames and smoke through the trees in the area of Cramer Road NW and 108th Street Court NW at 1:37 p.m., said Key Fire Peninsula spokeswoman Anne Nesbit.
When fire crews arrived they found a fully involved double wide mobile home and an attached structure that was about 75 percent in flames, Nesbit said.
“We were unable to make full entry into (the attached dwelling) but we searched through the windows,” Nesbit said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The property is believed to be headed to an auction and was not supposed to be occupied.
“There’s evidence that people have been living there,” Nesbit said.
The fire required aid from the Gig Harbor fire department.
A fire marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation but it was too soon to determine if anyone had been inside when the fire broke out.
Comments