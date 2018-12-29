Latest News

Overturned rowboat leaves one missing, two rescued at Purdy spit

By Craig Sailor

December 29, 2018 11:14 AM

Divers and other first responders gather at the scene of Friday’s incident involving an overturned rowboat at the Purdy bridge.
Divers and other first responders gather at the scene of Friday's incident involving an overturned rowboat at the Purdy bridge. Key Peninsula Fire
Divers and other first responders gather at the scene of Friday’s incident involving an overturned rowboat at the Purdy bridge. Key Peninsula Fire

A row boat with three men on board overturned underneath the Purdy bridge Friday night. Two of the men were rescued while the search continues for the third.

Crews from Key Peninsula Fire, Gig Harbor Fire, Tacoma Fire, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the Coast Guard have been involved with the search.

The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to KOMO. The missing man is 24.

Craig Sailor

