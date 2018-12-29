Overturned rowboat leaves one missing, two rescued at Purdy spit

A row boat with three men on board overturned underneath the Purdy bridge Friday night. Two of the men were rescued while the search continues for the third.
Crews from Key Peninsula Fire, Gig Harbor Fire, Tacoma Fire, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the Coast Guard have been involved with the search.
The incident occurred about 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to KOMO. The missing man is 24.
