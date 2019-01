Highlights: Tari Eason’s double-double powers Federal Way past Auburn

January 16, 2019 03:19 AM

Federal Way High School routed 4A NPSL Olympic rival Auburn, 76-56, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019 in Federal Way. Eason, a four-star 2020 recruit, nearly posted a quadruple-double with 26 points, 17 rebounds, eight blocks and seven steals.