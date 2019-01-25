A look at the three Seattle Seahawks in the 2019 Pro Bowl game on Sunday

If you’re in the need for more NFL action as we’re still over a week away from Super Bowl LIII, plop yourself on a couch and watch the the NFL’s best go at it in a slightly below-semi competitive game.
That’s right, it’s the AFC vs. the NFC in the 2019 Pro Bowl on Sunday. Here’s the viewing info you’ll need for the game.
2019 Pro Bowl-AFC vs. NFC
Date: Sunday Jan. 27
Start Time: Noon
Channel: ABC/ESPN
Where: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida
The Seattle Seahawks will have three players in the game: Quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Bobby Wagner and punter Michael Dickson. Here’s a look at what they did to get here.
Russell Wilson
The Seahawks signal caller will be playing in his fifth Pro Bowl and has made it a week to remember already. He participated in the skills competition, helping the NFC win in the precision passing contest. During the 2018-19 season, Wilson passed for career-high 35 touchdowns and broke the franchise record for touchdown passes in a season.
Bobby Wagner
As the lone defensive standout from the Seahawks defense, he collected a team-leading 138 tackles. Wagner also led the Seahawks in solo tackles by a wide margin grabbing almost 20 more than the next defender. Here’s a look back at one of the best defensive plays you’ll see this season, Wagner’s 98-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. the 49ers.
Michael Dickson
Punters are people too, and Dickson is one of the best in the league. No matter if it’s a standard punt, a fake punt or even a drop kick (yes, a drop kick) the Australian-born punter has carved himself a nice piece of the pie as one of the league’s top specialists. In 2018, Dickson set an all-time record with the highest punting average by a Seahawks punter by averaging 48 yards per punt attempt. Here’s some of what Dickson did in 2018.
