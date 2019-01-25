17 fisherman assisted at sea by Coast Guard members working without pay

The U.S. Coast Guard has assisted 17 fishermen off the coasts of Washington and Oregon this week all while working without pay during the record-breaking partial government shutdown.
Crews from Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco were among those involved in the assists.
On Friday afternoon, President Donald Trump and Congressional leaders reached an agreement to reopen the government for three weeks.
Because the Coast Guard falls under the Department of Homeland Security, they are the only branch of the military that has been working without pay.
On Monday, a four-person crew on the 42-foot commercial fishing boat Dream was escorted across the Columbia River bar after their engine had fuel injector issues, the Coast Guard said. The bar is where the river enters the ocean and where strong and potentially dangerous currents occur.
The Dream was safely moored in Ilwaco with the help of the crew on board the 52-foot Coast Guard motor life boat Triumph.
That same day, another Coast Guard motor life boat crew from Cape Disappointment assisted a three-person crew aboard the commercial fishing boat Miss Jessie, the Coast Guard reported. The 36-foot fishing vessel was towed to Ilwaco after it lost propulsion nearly three miles west of Ocean Park. The boat had 1,500 pounds of crab aboard.
In addition to Cape Disappointment, the Coast Guard maintains crews and motor life boats at Grays Harbor and in Oregon at Yaquina Bay and Coos Bay. The motor life boats are located only in the Pacific Northwest.
