2 seriously injured in Tacoma house fire

By Peter Haley and

Craig Sailor

January 26, 2019 01:25 PM

Two people were seriously injured in a Tacoma house fire Saturday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:09 a.m. to the fire in the 1000 block of East 49th Street. There, they pulled two adults from the burning two-story home.

The two victims had smoke inhalation and burn injuries and were transported to a local hospital, said Tacoma Fire battalion chief Chris Brink.

Investigators were on the scene of the fire to determine a cause, Brink said.

Craig Sailor

