Black Hills’ Mackenzie Theophilus records runner-up finish at 2A/1A state bowling championships

February 01, 2019 11:01 PM

Black Hills High School senior Mackenzie Theophilus totaled a career-best 1,172 for a runner-up finish at the Class 2A/1A state bowling championships on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place, Wash.