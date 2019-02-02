Police have driver in alleged hit and run incident in Puyallup

Puyallup police know who might have hit a pedestrian Friday night and left him seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident.
The crash occurred on North Meridian Avenue between state Route 167’s two exits. The victim crossed Meridian where there are no crosswalks.
After hitting the victim, the driver left the scene.
The victim, a 25-year-old man from Pierce County, was transported to a local hospital. He has since been released.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Following news coverage of the event, the driver of a Ford truck turned himself in at the Puyallup Police Department.
“That driver has stated he was unaware that he struck a person and thought he had contacted road debris that came off of a semi-truck that was driving in the same area,” Puyallup police said in a statement Saturday. “Upon seeing the news coverage, he immediately came to PPD.”
The Major Collision Response Team concluded that he is the driver involved. They are no longer looking for a suspect.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Comments