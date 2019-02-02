Body of man found one month after he disappeared in Purdy bridge boat accident

The body of a man who disappeared after his boat overturned underneath the Purdy bridge in December was recovered Friday.
He was identified as Michael S. Christie, 24, by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office on Saturday. The cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning.
Residents of 102nd Ave. Court NW alerted authorities about 7:30 a.m. Friday after Christie’s body washed up on the north shore of Henderson Bay, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer.
The site is about two miles from where Christie and two companions were taking a rowboat to shore the evening of Dec. 28.
The three men were apparently staying on a sailboat moored near the Purdy spit. The rowboat was apparently their means of getting to and from shore.
They had rowed underneath the bridge during a tide change when currents are particularly rough. They were not wearing life jackets.
Christie’s companions made swam to shore and were treated on scene for hypothermia.
Several dive teams arrived on scene the night of the accident but conditions were too rough to dive. The search continued the next day.
