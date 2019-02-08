Snow blankets South Sound

Harli Barker, 12, goes off a jump while sledding at Vassault Park in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
A man walks his dog as it snows in North Tacoma. Photographed in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.
Lucy McElligott gets a push from her dad Patrick as she speeds down a hill at Vassault Park in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Samantha Homan makes her annual big snowball in Regents Park in Fircrest, February 8, 2019. “The one in the winter storm of 2007 lasted about two months,” she said.
People wait in line for de-icer and snow shovels at McLendon Hardware in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Lucy McElligott, left, and Polly McElligott, right, play in the snow at Vassault Park in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Uriel waits for donations at the exit from the Fred Meyer parking lot on South 19th street in Tacoma, February 8, 2019. “I’m homeless, not contagious”, his sign says.
Cars drive along the waterfront near Ruston Way in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Geese walk along the snow near Ruston Way in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
Customers and employees grab bags full of de-icer at McLendon Hardware in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
A coyote walks through the snow along Waller Road in Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
