Thousands still without power, including in Thurston County

After a record snowstorm slammed Western Washington Friday and Saturday, the major power utility in the region still was working to restore power Sunday morning.
Puget Sound Energy announced on its outage map Sunday that it had restored power to about 115,000 customers, but that about 20,000 customers still were without power.
According to the utility’s outage map, many of those customers are in Thurston County, including in Lacey and northwest Olympia. In some cases, according to the map data, power won’t be restored until Monday.
Some outages are still being reported in east Pierce County, but power appeared largely restored in the Tacoma and Seattle areas. Outages dot Vashon Island, the Everett area and Whatcom County, according to PSE.
