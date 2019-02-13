Union defeats Olympia 68-39

Union’s Ethan Smith (23) shoots in the second quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Olympia’s Kai Johnson (5) drives to the hoop in the third quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Union head coach Blake Conley calls out to his players in the second quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Olympia’s Andrew Lindsay (32) looks to shoot I the third quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Olympia’s Ethan Gahm (1) shoots while defended by Union’s Houston Combs (5). Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Union’s Houston Combs (5) puts up a shot in the second quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Olympia head coach John Kiley calls out to his team during the game. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Unions’s Alishawuan Taylor (22) pulls down a rebound in the third quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Olympia’s Kai Johnson (5) puts up a shot in the third quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Union’s Josh Reznick looks to pass in the second quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Olympia’s Jackson Grant (12) pulls down a rebound in the second quarter. Olympia played Union in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
