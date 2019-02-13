Federal Way pulls away late to beat Puyallup 73-64

Federal Way’s Michael Jatta (10) strips the ball from Puyallup’s Kendall Munson (23) in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
Federal Way’s Tari Eason (13) and Puyallup’s Kendall Munson (23) go up for a rebound in the third quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup’s Cobi Campbell (3) reacts after hitting a three-point-shot in the third quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason blocks a dunk attempt by Puyallup’s Zane Foster. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason (13) reacts after a foul called on him in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup coach Scott Campbell coaches his team during a timeout. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup’s Zane Foster (15) looks to pass in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Jalen Womack (3) tries to gain control of a loose ball in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason (13) fouls Puyallup’s Jacob Holcomb (10) while chasing a loose ball in the third quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason reacts after he fouled out with a technical foul in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup’s Kendall Munson (23) hits the ground in the third quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way coach Yattah Reed calls out a play to his team. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels (2) puts up a shot under heavy defensive pressure. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup players huddle together before the game. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup’s Cobi Campbell (3) passes in the second quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason (13) shoots in the second quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup’s Dylan Rhoades (42) blocks a shot by Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels (2) in the third quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Jalen Womack (3) steals the ball from Puyallup’s Luke Holcomb (13) in the second quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason blocks a shot by Puyallup’s Jaeden Ingram (24) in the first quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason (13) blocks a shot by Puyallup’s Kendall Munson (23) in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Tari Eason (13) shoots around the defense of Puyallup’s Zane Foster (15). Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels (2) and Puyallup’s Kendall Munson (23) go up in anticipation of a rebound in the first quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
Puyallup’s Kendall Munson (23) shoots in the fourth quarter. Puyallup played Federal Way in a basketball game at Stadium High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.
