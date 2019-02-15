Photos: Day one of Mat Classic XXXI

Lincoln’s Melissa Mercado works to try and pin Yelm’s Kendra Hunt during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lakes’ Ethan Wells grabs North Central’s Kadin Shaw’s face during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Rogers’ Cayden Jordan wrestle’s Glacier Peak’s Zachary McSpadden during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Cheerleaders and wrestlers take a break between matches at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
White River’s Payton Stroud pins Decatur’s Zekiah Popp during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wrestlers compete during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wreslters warm up before the second session of Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Auburn-Riverside’s Kailen Fontes takes down Mariner’s Joseph Adee during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Curtis’ Aizayah Yacapin wrestles Glacier Peak’s Gavin MacDonald during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Rogers’ Cayden Jordan wrestle’s Glacier Peak’s Zachary McSpadden during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wapato’s Sitlaly Macias tries to pin Othello’s Carmelit Garcia during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Thousands of wrestlers warm up before the second session of Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Sumner’s Nathan Carnicle and Lake Stevens’ Ali Hasan wrestle at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Auburn-Riverside’s Kailen Fontes takes down Mariner’s Joseph Adee during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Enumclaw’s Natalie Lessard wrestles Lindbergh’s Katie Liu during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Tahoma’s Steele Starren wrestle’s Skyview’s Logan Smith during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Auburn’s Dalton Whitehall-Gi wrestle’s Hazen’s Chinda Xayasanh during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
People watch as thousands of wrestlers warm up before the second session of Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
A wrestler waits between matches at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Toppenish’s Andres Aguilera tries to pin Renton’s Ben Olebar during the Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Black Hills Julian Kennedy wrestles North Mason’s Daniel Pulley during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bethel’s Jarel Oyola and Kamiakin’s Kevin Cornejo wrestle during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Derrick Platt works to pin Rainier Beach’s Jacob Parmer during a match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Kelly Hickson and Kennewick’s Dylan Holt compete at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Coaches call out during a wrestling match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Toppenish’s Andres Aguilera takes down Renton’s Ben Olebar during the Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Orting’s Bryson Anderson and Othello’s Arturo Solorio wrestle during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Othello’s Roberto Ramirez and Grandview’s Jesus Sanchez wrestle during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wrestlers compete in Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Trenton Pedro competes against Kamiakin’s Austin Almaguer during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wreslters compete during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Jadon Chitta is taken down by North Central’s Steven Zaragoza during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wrestlers compete during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Sam Smith wrestles Hermiston’s Jordan Franklin during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mount Spokane’s Jarret Sharp wrestles Peninsula’s Landon Pate at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Fans watch Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The crowd watches as wrestlers compete in Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Franklin Pierce’s Hayden Hal throws down Freddy Yeates during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Ferndale’s Jesse Rensinnk reacts as he wrestles during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Gig Harbor’s Trevor Zeitner is thrown to the mat by Mount Spokane’s Carter Miethe during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wrestlers compete at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Yusief Lillie wrestles Ferndale’s Jesse Rensinnk during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Orting’s Olson Anderson and Olympic’s Tim Porter wrestle at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Brenden Chaowanapibo takes down Bethel’s Saevion Lee at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wreslters compete at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com