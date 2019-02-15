The snow on the sidewalk must go if you live in Tacoma or Olympia. It’s the law

Your 24 hours are up.
That’s the time period many cities give their residents to clear snow and ice from sidewalks in front of homes and businesses after the last flake has fallen.
From Tacoma to Olympia, municipals codes require that homeowners and business owners clear the sidewalks adjacent to their properties.
Enforcement of the laws is complaint-based, according to government officials contacted for this story.
In Tacoma, a citizen can report a snow-covered sidewalk to 311, said city spokeswoman Stacey Ellifritt. The homeowner will then be contacted by code enforcement.
In Tumwater, the city once declared snow and ice to be a nuisance on public sidewalks, but the current city code no longer does, according to Tumwater city spokeswoman Ann Cook.
“We don’t have anyone out patrolling for any kind of code enforcement,” Cook said.
Some snowbound sidewalks can be attributed to plows which can bury sidewalks under mounds of snow. In other cases, residents and businesses are just letting Mother Nature take care of the problem.
The following are from city codes and websites:
▪ Tacoma: “Property owners must see to the removal of snow and ice from bordering public sidewalks every 24 hours.”
▪ Olympia: “Adjacent owners to clean sidewalks. Each and every occupant or owner of property within the city along or adjoining which property are sidewalks are required to keep the sidewalks free from all snow, ice, mud or other obstructions.”
▪ Fircrest: “It shall be the duty of the owner or occupant of abutting property to keep the sidewalk in front of such property free from snow, ice, or obstruction of any kind, either natural or artificial.”
