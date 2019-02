Kentridge Chargers cut down the net after winning 4A West Central/Southwest bidistrict title

February 17, 2019 01:00 AM

For the second consecutive season, the 4A NPSL champion Chargers got to lift the bidistrict trophy following a double-digit win over 4A SPSL champion Bellarmine Prep, upending the Lions late for a 75-64 win.