Photos: Mat Classic XXXI Day Two

Bonney Lake’s Yusief Lillie throws Mount Spokane’s Jarret Sharp during the 3A 113lb title match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Nathan Johnson celebrates his third place win in the 3A 145lb divisionduring Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Yusief Lillie throws Mount Spokane’s Jarret Sharp during the 3A 113lb title match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Toppenish’s Alexei Rubio reacts after defeating Steilacoom’s Zachary Rowe in the 2A 145lb finals during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Southridge’s Mikael Failor grapples with Peninsula’s Isaac Casey during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Union’s Danny Snediker throws down Mead’s Cameron Crawford during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Yusief Lillie celebrates winning the 3A 113lb title match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Southridge’s Mikael Failor celebrates his state title win during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jace Coulter wrestles Rogers’ Lennox Anderson during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Nathan Hale’s Dominic Damon celebrates his title win during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Curtis’ Adrian St Germain wrestles Kentwood’s Alexande Long in the 152lb finals match during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Mountain View’s Noah Messman throws Bonney Lake’s Brenden Chaowanapibool out of bounds during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Ryan Davis tries to escape as Edmonds-Woodway’s Grayson LeCompte tries to pin him during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Nathan Hale’s Dominic Damon wrestles Praire’s Brayden Sofianos during the 3A 145lb finals at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Toppenish’s Alexei Rubio takes a moment prior to his match during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
White River’s Gabe Hawthorne wrestles Washougal’s Scott Lees during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Phoenix Dubose smiles from atop the podium after winning the 115lb title during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Federal Way’s London Houston grapples with White River’s Claire Dicugno during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Nathan Hale’s Dominic Damon takes down Praire’s Brayden Sofianos during the 3A 145lb finals at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Nolan Casey tries to escape from Bonney Lake’s Cody Coffey during their wrestling match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Curtis’ Aizayah Yacapin takes down Tahoma’s Austin Michalski during their match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
White River’s Payton Stroud takes down North Kitsap’s Holly Beaudoin during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Puyallup’s Jace Coulter is taken to the mat by Rogers’ Lennox Anderson during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Lynden’s Pablo Martinez react after beating Prossers Reyden Huizar during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Peninsula’s Isaac Casey wrestles Stanwood’s Riley Van Scoy during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Curtis’ Aizayah Yacapin wrestles Tahoma’s Austin Michalski during their match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Curtis’ Aizayah Yacapin takes down Tahoma’s Austin Michalski during their match at Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Colville’s Trent Baun wrestles Sultan’s Aidan Fleming during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Brenden Chaowanapibool wrestles Mountain View’s Noah Messman during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Blaine’s Alexande Hall lifts Foss’ J.R Bunn to prepare for a takedown during their wrestling match during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Bonney Lake’s Cody Coffey reacts after beating Peninsula’s Nolan Casey in the semifinals during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Union’s Annabell Helm celebrates her 170lb title win with a coach during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Thomas Jefferson’s Goddess Ma`alona-Fal wrestles Stanwood’s Chanel Siva in the girls 235lb title match during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Wrestlers compete during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Players cheer as Union’s Krista Warren wins the girls 140lb title during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Stanwood’s Chanel Siva celebrates winning the girls 235lb title match during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Players cheer as Union’s Krista Warren wins the girls 140lb title during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Christop Sparks wrestles Hanford’s Jonathan Burt during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Graham-Kapowsin’s Christop Sparks celebrates his 220lb title win during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Othello’s Bernabe Garza jr. celebrates winning the 2A 182lb title during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Maloree Calzadillas celebrates winning the girls 155lb title during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Derrick Platt wrestles Mercer Island’s Donn Howard during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Yelm’s Derrick Platt celebrates his 3A 195lb title win during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Zillah’s Nathania Mendoza celebrates his 106lb title during Mat Classic XXXI at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com